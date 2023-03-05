Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $902,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,149,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,949.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 747,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,280,000 after purchasing an additional 711,310 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 268,894 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,462,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA GHYB opened at $42.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.