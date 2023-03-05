Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $918,000 Stock Position in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,433 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.37% of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the second quarter worth $616,000.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Price Performance

Shares of HFXI opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $24.16.

