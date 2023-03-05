Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $960,000 Stock Position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PTF opened at $126.21 on Friday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $98.88 and a 1 year high of $145.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.33.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.