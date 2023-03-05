Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 406,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 62,846 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $17,107,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 210,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 21,520 shares during the period. Finally, Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 139,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Stock Performance

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $519.47 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63.

About iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

