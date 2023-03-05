Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Stock Position in iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,532 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iPath Series B Carbon ETN were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iPath Series B Carbon ETN in the second quarter valued at $1,353,000.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GRN opened at $35.75 on Friday. iPath Series B Carbon ETN has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.86.

