Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 7,771 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,771 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,198,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 37,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 25,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,045,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of TZA opened at $26.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $53.15.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

