Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 6,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.97. 1,465,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.39. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.