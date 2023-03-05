Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) is Kent Lake Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 123.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,151 shares during the quarter. Franklin Covey makes up approximately 4.2% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Franklin Covey worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 61.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FC opened at $47.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $661.36 million, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.02. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $54.70.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

