Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Fraport Price Performance

Shares of FPRUY remained flat at $29.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. Fraport has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FPRUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Fraport from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fraport from €48.00 ($51.06) to €50.00 ($53.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fraport from €45.00 ($47.87) to €47.00 ($50.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fraport presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

