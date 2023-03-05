Frontier Reaches Market Cap of $21.05 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Frontier has a market cap of $21.05 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frontier alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.01 or 0.00423169 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,422.03 or 0.28603437 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.