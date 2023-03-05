FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the January 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

FS Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FSBW opened at $35.25 on Friday. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $32.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 188.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.