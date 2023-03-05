G999 (G999) Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $3,599.17 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00072908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00054432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00024160 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003553 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

