Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Gamida Cell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Gamida Cell Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 1,116,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,176. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The company has a market cap of $126.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.67. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gamida Cell

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMDA. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Gamida Cell by 751.3% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,655,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,806 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,800,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Gamida Cell by 1,786.2% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 471,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 446,556 shares during the last quarter. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.

