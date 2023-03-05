Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $884,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 34,769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 101,526 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,480 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,970. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $99.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.62.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

