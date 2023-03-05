Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,538,660. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $333.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.79.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

