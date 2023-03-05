Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GNK shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 0.2 %

GNK opened at $19.58 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.55%.

Insider Activity at Genco Shipping & Trading

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $36,608.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,118.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $343,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,221.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $36,608.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,118.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $813,285. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 100,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after purchasing an additional 164,117 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.