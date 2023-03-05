Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the January 31st total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 193.8 days.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 1.0 %

GNMSF traded down $3.75 on Friday, reaching $364.00. 206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $260.25 and a one year high of $470.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.76. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

