Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the January 31st total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 193.8 days.
Genmab A/S Stock Down 1.0 %
GNMSF traded down $3.75 on Friday, reaching $364.00. 206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $260.25 and a one year high of $470.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.76. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.89.
About Genmab A/S
