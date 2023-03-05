Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the January 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.75 on Friday. Gentex has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $583,650.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,401 shares of company stock worth $1,014,903 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gentex by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 640,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after buying an additional 31,593 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $1,415,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622,309 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.