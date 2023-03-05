Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.96

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and traded as low as $20.71. Getinge AB (publ) shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 8,797 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNGBY. DNB Markets lowered Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 274 to SEK 250 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.75.

Getinge AB (publ) Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.26.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $793.05 million for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.

Featured Articles

