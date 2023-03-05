GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Up 24.3% in February

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GIGM remained flat at $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. 35,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,425. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About GigaMedia

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

