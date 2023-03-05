Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Givaudan from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,500 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Givaudan from CHF 3,150 to CHF 3,100 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,096.67.

Givaudan Trading Up 0.1 %

GVDNY stock opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.01. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $86.32.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

