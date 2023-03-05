Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the January 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Trading Up 0.2 %

GAINN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.42. 3,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.36. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

