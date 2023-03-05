Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Global Indemnity Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBLI. StockNews.com raised Global Indemnity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

In related news, Director Gary Charles Tolman acquired 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,223,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,030.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Global Indemnity Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 45.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

