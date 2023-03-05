Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,689 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 1.69% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 28,463 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 124,117 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 33,183 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Internet of Things ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $33.19 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29.
Global X Internet of Things ETF Increases Dividend
