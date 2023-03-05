GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF) Short Interest Update

GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.
GMéxico Transportes Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMXTF remained flat at 2.19 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 2.19. GMéxico Transportes has a 12 month low of 2.15 and a 12 month high of 2.81.
About GMéxico Transportes
