GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF) Short Interest Update

GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

GMéxico Transportes Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMXTF remained flat at 2.19 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 2.19. GMéxico Transportes has a 12 month low of 2.15 and a 12 month high of 2.81.

About GMéxico Transportes

GMéxico Transportes, SAB. de C.V. operates as a railway transportation company in Mexico. It provides general hauling and intermodal railroad services, as well as passenger transportation services; and ancillary terminal management and inter-terminal hauling services. The company operates a fleet of 811 locomotives and 30,070 cars.

