Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GSBD shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Goldman Sachs BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

NYSE GSBD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,008. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.20. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.63%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

