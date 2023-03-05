Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goldman Sachs BDC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 15.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 214.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

