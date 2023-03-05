Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Acquired by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

GBIL stock opened at $99.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.78. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $100.01.

