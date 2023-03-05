GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.19

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and traded as high as $5.31. GrainCorp shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 1,411 shares.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut GrainCorp from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
GrainCorp Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33.
About GrainCorp
GrainCorp Ltd. is a diversified food ingredients and agribusiness company. The firm’s activities include supply chain, origination and processing. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Malt and Oils. The Grains segment includes grain receivals, transport, testing, storage of grains, marketing of grains & agricultural products and the operation of grain pools.
