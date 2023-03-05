Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lessened its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,874,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 541,468 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,537,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after buying an additional 357,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 828.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 282,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 251,971 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $5.80 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. It owns and operates a diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

