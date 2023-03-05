Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is -571.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 32.4% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,604,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 636,926 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 118.9% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 97,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 52,959 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 13.5% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 557,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.