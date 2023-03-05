Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the January 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 196,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,050 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $319,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,545,865.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $319,666.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,545,865.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $318,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,127,968.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,292 shares of company stock worth $491,967. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Greif by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Greif by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Greif by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Greif by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Greif Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on GEF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

GEF stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.96. 254,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Greif has a 52-week low of $55.57 and a 52-week high of $74.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average of $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greif will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

