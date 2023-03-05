Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.69

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.62. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Greystone Logistics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $18.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic pallets. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading

