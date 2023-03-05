Grin (GRIN) Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and $777,770.22 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,448.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00404313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014979 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00089114 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.95 or 0.00663536 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00557764 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

