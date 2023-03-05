Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Guardian Capital Group Trading Up 3.8 %

Guardian Capital Group stock opened at C$40.50 on Friday. Guardian Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$25.00 and a 52 week high of C$45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.38 million, a P/E ratio of -62.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GCG. CIBC boosted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$54.00 price target on Guardian Capital Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

