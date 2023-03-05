H2O DAO Price Tops $0.12 (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. H2O DAO has a market capitalization of $27.48 million and $432,634.74 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One H2O DAO token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO’s launch date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

