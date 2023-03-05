Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia reduced its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.32% of Haemonetics worth $11,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 874,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,164,000 after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Price Performance

Haemonetics stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.88. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

About Haemonetics

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

