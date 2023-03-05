Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stake Lessened by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,252 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBI. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 463.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 110.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 180.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HBI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

HBI stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

