Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Holdings Trimmed by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,376,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,130 shares during the period. Harley-Davidson accounts for 2.8% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned 0.94% of Harley-Davidson worth $48,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 327.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HOG opened at $47.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.