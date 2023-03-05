Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HOG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $7,253,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.