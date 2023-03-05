HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

CRNX opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.97. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $27.86.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $50,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $50,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $175,639.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,588 shares of company stock worth $281,924. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after buying an additional 20,610 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

