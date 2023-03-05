HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 301.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 196,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after buying an additional 147,352 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 54.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 13.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $249.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.14. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.