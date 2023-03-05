Head-To-Head Review: Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN) & Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of Founder SPAC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Synopsys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Founder SPAC and Synopsys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Founder SPAC N/A N/A N/A Synopsys 18.22% 16.88% 10.05%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Founder SPAC 0 0 0 0 N/A Synopsys 0 2 10 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Founder SPAC and Synopsys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Synopsys has a consensus target price of $424.18, indicating a potential upside of 15.42%. Given Synopsys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synopsys is more favorable than Founder SPAC.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Founder SPAC and Synopsys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Founder SPAC N/A N/A -$920,000.00 N/A N/A Synopsys $5.08 billion 11.01 $984.59 million $6.06 60.64

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Founder SPAC.

Summary

Synopsys beats Founder SPAC on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Founder SPAC

(Get Rating)

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc. engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration. The Software Integrity segment helps organizations align people, processes, and technology to intelligently address software risks across their portfolio and at all stages of the application lifecycle. The company was founded by Aart J. de Geus, Bill Krieger, Dave Gregory, and Rick Rudell in December 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

