Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of HTIBP opened at $22.00 on Friday. Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.41.

Get Healthcare Trust alerts:

Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.4453 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.96%.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.