HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
HealthStream Stock Up 2.0 %
HSTM stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $791.41 million, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.49. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74.
HealthStream Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $85,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HealthStream by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,286,000 after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in HealthStream by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 5.8% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 757,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 41,543 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HealthStream Company Profile
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HealthStream (HSTM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.