Hedera (HBAR) Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and approximately $24.53 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00073092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00024228 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,969,628,248 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 27,969,628,247.770332 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06513359 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $28,735,449.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

