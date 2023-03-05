Hedron Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $297,227.78 (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Hedron has a total market capitalization of $77.00 million and approximately $297,227.78 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedron token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hedron has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hedron Profile

Hedron launched on February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro.

Buying and Selling Hedron

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

