Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the January 31st total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.6 days.

OTCMKTS:HKHHF remained flat at $88.30 during trading hours on Friday. 482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358. Heineken has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $88.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.02.

Heineken Holding NV engages in the management and supervision of the Heineken group, and production and distribution of beer and other beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Heineken N.V. Head Office and Other/Eliminations.

