Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Heliogen Stock Performance

Shares of HLGN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,090,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,686. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. Heliogen has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $6.74.

Get Heliogen alerts:

Insider Activity at Heliogen

In other Heliogen news, insider Andrew Alan Lambert bought 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $29,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,311 shares in the company, valued at $449,759.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heliogen Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Heliogen by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,914 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC raised its stake in Heliogen by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 244,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heliogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Heliogen by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heliogen in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.