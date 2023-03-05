Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Heliogen Stock Performance
Shares of HLGN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,090,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,686. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. Heliogen has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $6.74.
Insider Activity at Heliogen
In other Heliogen news, insider Andrew Alan Lambert bought 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $29,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,311 shares in the company, valued at $449,759.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Heliogen Company Profile
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heliogen (HLGN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.