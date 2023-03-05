Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,700 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the January 31st total of 249,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Hempfusion Wellness Price Performance
CBDHF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Hempfusion Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.13.
Hempfusion Wellness Company Profile
